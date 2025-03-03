UCLA Health prioritizes 'gender-affirming' services to minors and students

UCLA Health is currently offering a health care program that features ‘gender-affirming’ services to “queer/questioning” children and teens.

On the main page of UCLA’s Gender Health website, the university lists a variety of “gender-affirming” services offered to patients, which includes minors. The university is offering services such as chest and breast surgeries, including “bilateral mastectomy with masculinizing chest reconstruction.”

“Our mission at the UCLA Gender Health Program is to provide healthcare equality for people who are transgender or gender diverse (TGD) that is sensitive to everyone’s individual needs,” the web page states.

Other “gender-affirming” surgeries include facial reconstruction, genital reconstruction and hormone therapy.

UCLA Health also promotes “Reproductive Health and Fertility” for transgender-identifying people to “reach their reproductive desires.”

In 2023, the Gender Health Program received funding from UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine– which is primarily funded through students’ tuition and taxpayer money–to assess “transgender and gender diverse” individuals.

UCLA’s student health insurance plan (UCSHIP) also provides access to “gender-affirming” surgeries and services.

The health care system’s website also prominently displays its recognition as an “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equity Leader” from the leftist group Human Rights Campaign (HRC). HRC has frequently promoted LGBT ideology in K-12 schools and has opposed bills restricting “gender-affirming” procedures for minors.

Campus Reform has reached out to UCLA and UCLA Health for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.