UCLA launches initiative to combat anti-Semitism after Columbia loses federal funding

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) recently announced that it will start an initiative to combat anti-Semitism on its campus following the removal of federal funding from Columbia University for failing to address anti-Semitic incidents.

The announcement about the university’s initiative was made on March 10 by UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk. “We must double down on the efforts to combat antisemitism in our Bruin community,” Frenk began.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society — and no place at UCLA,” Frenk continued. “With honest reflection, it is clear that while we have made progress in addressing antisemitism, we have more to do in our shared goal of eradicating it in its entirety.”

“To this end, I am announcing an Initiative to Combat Antisemitism that will mobilize our broad community and propel our efforts in this area,” the announcement states. “This will be a standing initiative — reporting directly to me — and will have the support it requires to achieve our goals.”

Frenk continued to describe that, as a part of the program, the school will “implement recommendations of the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias,” including by “enhancing relevant training and education, improving the complaint system, assuring enforcement of current and new laws and policies.”

The Algemeiner has reported that UCLA created an anti-Semitism task force in February of last year, which found that the vast majority of Jews at the school believe that anti-Semitism is a “problem or a serious problem.”

UCLA’s anti-Semitism initiative comes quickly on the heels of the Trump administration’s decision to revoke $400 million in federal grants from Columbia University due to the its failure to adequately address anti-Semitism.

Last December, a student at UCLA filed a complaint against a student government official for allegedly discriminating against Jews in its hiring practices. “PSA … lots of zionists are applying — please do your research when you look at applicants and I will also share a doc of no hire list during retreat,” the official said, according to the complaint.

A Jewish applicant was allegedly rejected after writing, “An issue that’s relevant to me is the right to express one’s religion because, as a Jewish student at UCLA, it is imperative that I have the right to express my identity.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, Los Angeles for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.