UCLA prof says ‘violent resistance by our military’ is the ‘only hope’ for America to ‘avoid becoming an ally to Russia’

A professor from the University of California, Los Angeles has seemingly called for “violent resistance by our military” against President Donald Trump.

On March 8, Professor Peter Arenella of UCLA commented on X: “At this point, my only hope for the US to avoid becoming an ally to Russia is a violent resistance by our military. Tragic to say that because the military are trained to avoid any politically motivated intervention.”

He also accused Trump of “Firing all the Joint Chief of Staff military leaders and replacing them with military acolytes of Trump anticipated that possibility and acted swiftly to minimize that type of intervention,” and added: “Ultimately, we will get what we deserve by giving Trump a second chance to destroy our democracy.”

[RELATED: Boston University worker appears to call for death of DOGE members]

The post has received more than 222,000 views since its publication.

Professor Arenella has made several other inflammatory comments against President Trump.

On March 4, he wrote: “Remember that our military has sworn an oath to protect the very Constitution that Trump and his criminal enablers are tearing down,” and then asked if “some courageous military heroes [will] engage in a counter coup.”

He previously stated that President Trump “might be the ANTI-CHRIST,” and also claimed that: “[i]f history of the US Presidency doesn’t end with a fascist, racist and authoritarian President putting the last nail in the coffin of our democracy, Biden will be remembered for being one of our best leaders.”

Multiple professors have made controversial comments about President Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Following the first assassination attempt on the president’s life, for example, several professors expressed their dismay that the would-be assassin had failed.

Tracy Budd of Rutgers University wrote after the assassination attempt: “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others.”

[RELATED: ‘F**K YOU DONALD TRUMP’: South Carolina prof goes on unhinged social media rant during inauguration]

Marty Walsh, a professor at the Berklee College of Music, wrote: “Too bad the shooter missed. Maybe this will spawn copy cat shooters.”

Another professor, Stacey Patton from Morgan State University, penned an article titled: “‘Is He Dead?’ Why Black People Are Not Grieving The Failed Assassination Of Donald Trump.”

John James was fired from his post at Bellarmine University after he posted on social media: “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” in response to the shooting.

Campus Reform has contacted Professor Arenella and UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.