UCLA prof warns Trump may be 'anti-Christ' who puts the 'last nail in the coffin of our democracy'

A law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) posted multiple messages on his social media account to criticize Donald Trump prior to his swearing-in, including one that says his presidency could end with “a fascist, racist, and authoritarian President putting the last nail in the coffin of our democracy.”

Peter Arenella is a professor of law emeritus who teaches “Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, and seminars on moral agency and criminal law excuse theory.” He previously taught at Rutgers University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Boston University.

In one of Arenella’s posts on Inauguration Day X, he stated that, “If history of the US Presidency doesn’t end with a fascist, racist and authoritarian President putting the last nail in the coffin of our democracy, Biden will be remembered for being one of our best leaders.”

“His pre-emptive pardons of American heroes like Fauci and the Jan 6th committee members reflects his courage and wisdom because he knows Trump will weaponize the DOJ to go after his adversaries,” he continued.

In a separate post, Arenella stated that he has been “begging HS and College kids to plan a massive protest for the past 2 yrs: what better time and place to do it than Washington, DC on our national day of shame when Trump is sworn in to be President. If you agree, repost it to any young followers you have.”

Arenella said in a Jan. 10 post that, “During the Covid Pandemic when Trump suggested that drinking bleach might cure the illness, I suggested Trump might be the ANTI-CHRIST. While I wasn’t being serious, more evidence of this possibility emerged at President Carter’s funeral. When the congregation was asked to pray, all of the former Presidents put a hand over their hearts as did Melania. But, with a disgusted face, Trump refused to do so. HMMMM.”

Arenella also posted a Jan. 12 sermon for his followers on X, focusing on Trump: “MY SUNDAY HOMILY: ‘CERTAINTY IS THE ENEMY OF UNITY. CERTAINTY IS THE WORST ENEMY OF TOLERANCE. CERTAINTY DEPRIVES LIFE OF ITS MYSTERY. WITHOUT MYSTERY, THERE IS NO NEED FOR DOUBT. WITHOUT DOUBT,THERE IS NO NEED FOR FAITH’ If only MAGA supporters of Trump understood these lessons.”

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.