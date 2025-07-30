UCLA 'Sexperts' club distributes sex toys and 'engaging' workshops, provides abortion resources

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will continue to fund and support a student group called “Sexperts,” which offers resources related to sex toys, OnlyFans, and abortion—raising concerns about the school’s promotion of leftist social agendas on campus.

Sexperts is dedicated to promoting “honest and inclusive discussions” around UCLA’s campus on issues ranging from “pleasure to STIs and from contraceptives to consent,” according to the club’s website.

“We provide items such as condoms, dental dams, lube, and even Plan B—all for free!” the group states.

The group’s homepage features immediate links to workshops that focus on topics like sex toys, pleasure, and greek life consent. They last approximately 45 minutes to an hour and can be tailored to specific areas of interest including “queer sex” and “consent with substances.”

Students are encouraged to join them for one of their many “sexy events” which occur each quarter. These include “Shenanigans x Sexperts Comedy Show, Ask a Porn Star/Porn Panel, and Sex Week.”

The group is also active on social media pages like Instagram, posting about topics like “ethical porn,” virtual sex, sex work, and information discussing how to start an OnlyFans account to view or sell their own pornographic content.

It named websites like OnlyFans in its “Ethical Porn” post and included all their links and additional readings.

In a post commemorating the club’s seniors, members could be seen holding sex toys in provocative positions, while wearing UCLA graduation attire.

Sexperts provides a resources section, directing viewers to groups such as the UCLA LGBTQ Campus Resource Center, UCLA Bruin Love Station, and Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. During Sex Week in 2023, UCLA even held an “abortion teach-in.”

Additionally, the UCLA Sexual Wellness Map shows students where they can find other resources like abortion providers, condoms, and Plan B.

In one photograph, the Sexperts finance director was dressed in a penis costume while staffing a resource table on the campus’ main walkway. In another image, three club leaders were holding a sex toy and advertising other sex-related devices with a pamphlet reading “LET’S PLAY,” again in public.

The UCLA community is also invited to listen to the club’s own UCLA-broadcasted radio show called “Sex on Air,” in which “members talk about the sexiest topics!”

The “What is Sexperts” page notes that “members are trained by professionals on several topics, including STIs, contraception, LGBTQ+, pleasure,” and are “encouraged to create and present educational passion projects about anything related to sex.”

Members are also invited to bonding experiences, such as going to the Pleasure Chest sex toy store or taking pictures of boudoir photos during a retreat.

The UCLA club is part of a broader pattern of sex-oriented student groups spreading across American campus. Campus Reform has previously covered similar student groups at the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University.

Similarly, Boston University Student Health Services previously hosted “Sex in the Dark” and the Indiana University Health Center organized a three-day “sex fest” featuring sex toys and flogging machines. Portland State University and other schools hold an annual “sex week.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, Los Angeles, and Sexperts for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.