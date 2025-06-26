UCLA social justice official accused of calling for gang action against ICE

A University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) official is reportedly under federal investigation after posting a video on social media appearing to encourage violent gangs in Los Angeles to protect their “territories” against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Cynthia Gonzalez works as director of the Principal Leadership Institute at UCLA. She is also vice mayor of Cudahy, California.

[RELATED: Florida university confirms ICE partnership, installs new president despite protests]

In the video, posted last week but since removed, Gonzalez specifically addressed the notorious 18th Street and Florencia 13 gangs.

“I wanna know where all the cholos are in Los Angeles,” Gonzalez said. “You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

She further urged gang leadership to “get your f*****g members in order.”

A May web page announcing her hiring as the institute’s director has since been taken down from the university website. The UCLA Principal Leadership Institute is described as working to help “educators to be social justice leaders in Los Angeles schools.”

Gonzalez’s video was flagged by Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin, who posted the video to X.

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from… pic.twitter.com/afJfxeSCBb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

According to Melugin, FBI agents visited Gonzalez’s home shortly after the video surfaced—confirming that she is currently under active federal investigation.

Gonzalez acknowledged the visit publicly on social media, stating that the FBI had visited her residence and that she required legal representation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strongly criticized Gonzalez’s remarks, describing them as “despicable.”

“This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500 percent increase in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers,” DHS posted Tuesday on X.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), representing nearly 9,000 city officers, issued a statement on Wednesday calling for Gonzalez to resign and potentially face prosecution.

LAPPL cited a lengthy history of violence committed by the gangs Gonzalez referenced—including multiple fatal attacks on LAPD officers. The union claims both gangs have been involved in the murders of two police officers.

[RELATED: Al Sharpton seemingly suggests all Latinos are the same as activists plan for ‘Day of Defiance’]

According to the Los Angeles Times, an 18th Street gang member murdered LAPD Officer Filberto Cuesta back in 1998. The paper also reports that several Florencia gang members were convicted of the 2022 murder of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos.

However, Gonzalez’s attorney denied that her client advocated for violence—insisting the vice mayor’s remarks were intended only to mobilize peaceful demonstrators and community activism.

The City of Cudahy quickly distanced itself from Gonzalez’s remarks, clarifying in a press release that her comments were personal opinions and did not represent official city policy.

“The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,” reads the statement. “The City will not be providing further comment.”

Campus Reform reached out to Gonzalez, UCLA’s School of Education, and the FBI’s Los Angeles office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow CJ Womack on X.