UCLA student government social media account shares post celebrating Hamas terror attack: 'October 7th Was Natives Breaking Free'

A student government Instagram account at the University of California, Los Angeles shared a post that celebrated the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

The Cultural Affairs Commission, part of UCLA’s Undergraduate Student Association, shared the post on its Instagram story on Friday which celebrated the terrorist attack.

”Remember. 365 Days Later: October 7th Was Natives Breaking Free,” the post states. “What followed was Settlers unleashing genocide so the natives would never try to break free, ever again.”

Hamas killed 1,200 people during the October 7 terrorist attack. 254 more people were taken hostage by the terrorist organization, some of which have since died in captivity.

”The UCLA Cultural Affairs Instagram released a post memorializing the Oct. 7th massacre. The post featured the Hamas terrorists who flew into Israel to murder innocent civilians,” pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby wrote on X. “UCLA students are once again openly supporting the murder that took place on Oct. 7th.”

On Oct. 7, the Cultural Affairs posted an image of a keffiyeh along with a wall of anti-Israel posters to Instagram, with the caption, “Glory to the martyrs, Palestinian land, and the resistance of the Palestinian people. It didn’t start a year ago.”

”The Cultural Affairs Commission at UCLA calls for the end of the settler-colonial occupation of Palestine and Palestinians’ right to return to a liberated homeland,” the group wrote.

The UCLA Cultural Affairs Instagram released a post memorializing the Oct. 7th massacre. The post featured the Hamas terrorists who flew into Israel to murder innocent civilians.



The Undergraduate Student Association’s Cultural Affairs Commission on Saturday announced it’s hosting a “F--k your bans” open mic night, referring to the alleged “repression” that anti-Israel activists have faced.

Campus Reform reached out to UCLA and the Undergraduate Student Association for comment.