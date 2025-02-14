UCLA Students for Justice in Palestine after harassing UC regent and his family, vandalizing home

Taken from X account of the People's City Council - Los Angeles.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the University of California, Los Angeles was recently suspended after members of the group vandalized a regent’s home and harassed him and his family.

University Chancellor Julio Frenk announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, saying the school will suspend both the SJP and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine after their attack on the home of Jay Sures, who sits on the University of California Board of Regents.

Frenk related that, on Feb. 5, members of both groups “harassed Mr. Sures and members of his family outside his home.”

They “surrounded the vehicle of a Sures family member and prevented that family member’s free movement,” “pounded on drums, chanting and holding signs with threatening messages such as ‘Jonathan Sures you will pay, until you see your final day,’” and “vandalized the Sures home by applying red-colored handprints to the outer walls of the home and hung banners on the property’s hedges.”

The activists’ actions came during a protest at Sures’s home calling on the university to divest from Israel.

The groups will be suspended temporarily while university officials carry out an “administrative review.” Based on the results, the groups could face further discipline.

“Any act of violence undermines the foundation of our university. As a citizen of the world, I know that no one can promise a society free of violence. But as your chancellor, I can commit to you that whenever an act of violence is directed against any member of the university community, UCLA will not turn a blind eye,” Frenk concluded.

The SJP has been heavily involved in the 2024 anti-Israel campus protests, being accused of vandalism, anti-Semitic harassment, and other disruptive activities.

This is not the first time that anti-Israel activists have targeted a university regent.

University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker was also repeatedly harassed by anti-Israel protesters. At one point, such protesters directly targeted his house, smashing windows and vandalizing his wife’s car.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of California Board of Regents for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.