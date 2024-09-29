UConn denounces 'grotesque and unacceptable' anti-Semitic protest targeting its president

University of Connecticut officials have condemned the use of antisemitic imagery in flyers circulated by student protesters during a demonstration on campus.

The flyers depicted President Radenka Maric in a variety of grotesque and offensive ways, according to the Hartford Courant.

On Sept. 16 UConn Divest circulated an illustration depicting Maric as a demonic figure with red horns, set against a background of money and missiles.

This action continued a smear campaign initiated by SJP against Maric following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel.

[RELATED: ‘F*** UNC’: Activists deface buildings, including ROTC, at UNC campus]

The campaign has included manipulating images to replace Maric’s face with that of a clown bearing the phrase “I ♡ Genocide,” according to the Algemeiner.

SJP has also accused Maric of being both a puppet and a puppet master, alleging that she facilitates the genocide of Palestinians and aligns with the interests of the ruling class.

In a letter to the UConn Divest student protest group, Provost Anne D’Alleva and Vice President Nathan Fuerst described the imagery as “grotesque and unacceptable antisemitism.”

They emphasized that such depictions are deeply rooted in history and have been associated with hatred and violence for centuries.

The officials acknowledged that students may not have been aware of the implications of their actions, but they nonetheless condemned the use of such harmful imagery.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists kick off new school year vandalizing Cornell buildings]

The protest, which included a tent encampment, has been ongoing for over a year and has resulted in the arrest of 25 students and one former student.

Students have been demanding a meeting with President Maric to discuss UConn’s partnership with companies tied to the Israel-Hamas war and to secure her commitment to dropping charges against those arrested during previous demonstrations.

In a press release, UConn Divest stated that they intend to continue protesting until they secure a meeting with President Maric by early October.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Connecticut for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.