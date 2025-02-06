UConn to hold 'rope bondage' workshop led by 'seasoned kinkster' for 'Sex Liberation Week’

The University of Connecticut (UConn) Women’s Center is hosting a “hands-on” workshop on “rope bondage” that is led by a “seasoned kinkster” as part of its annual “Sex Liberation Week.”

Just prior to Valentine’s Day, students can RSVP for the Feb. 13 event, where they will learn “basic knot techniques, discuss proper rope handling, and how to communicate with rope partners in a safe and supportive space – with focus on safety, consent, and communication.”

Corwin, the instructor and owner of the local Connecticut-based Upline rope studio, will coach an “Intro to Rope and Rope Safety” workshop at UConn’s Rainbow Center.

Sex Liberation Week will also include a “Sexual Health Showdown” on Feb. 10, hosted by UConn “Sexperts”—a group of student leaders who provide a space for peers to have “open and honest conversations about sex and sexuality.”

Event attendees will participate in a Kahoot game covering “safer-sex, contraception, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), boundaries, consent, pleasure and more,” according to an event description.

On Feb. 11, UConn students are invited to a “non-judgemental space” to discuss the “principles” of non-monogamous relationships like polyamory.

A “Valentines Vibes” panel will take place on Valentine’s Day, aimed at “empowering” students on how to use their “sex toys” for “pleasure,” which will be hosted by UConn’s Program Manager for Sexual Health Initiatives, Cassy Setzler.

“This session will guide you through the diverse world of sex toys, and how to use them to enhance pleasure and intimacy,” a description reads. “All attendees will be entered into a sex toy raffle!”

Campus Reform has contacted UConn and Cassy Setzler for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.