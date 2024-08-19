UMass Amherst asks to drop felony charges against anti-Israel protesters after union criticism

The University of Massachusetts Amherst has decided to drop the request for felony charges that it was previously attempting to bring against two anti-Israel demonstrators who set up an encampment at the school during the spring semester.

“I can confirm that, upon further review, UMPD has withdrawn the application for complaint for all charges against these two individuals,” UMass spokesperson Samuel Masinter said in a statement, according to The Shoestring.

Previously, the UMass Amherst Police Department (UMPD) attempted to bring “inciting to riot” charges against two leaders of the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter.

UMPD’s reversal comes after a member of UMass Amherst’s Professional Staff Union critiqued the initial decision and came out in support of the pro-Palestine protestors.

“We stand firmly for the rights of all students, staff, faculty, and community members to engage in peaceful protest at our public university,” said Andrew Gorry, the union’s co-chair. “We celebrate the right to free speech and are committed to defending that right—which ought to be able to be exercised without fear of retribution.”

Campus Reform reported in May that the pro-Palestine encampment at UMass Amherst was shut down by law enforcement following a message from Chancellor Javier Reyes about failed negotiations with the protestors.

“We have provided many paths forward for a resolution, including in our discussions today with protest representatives. Our message to this effect was delivered to the demonstrators in the encampment by the Demonstration Response and Safety Team. Demonstrators rejected our offers for continued civil discourse to help bridge our differences and refused to dismantle their encampment,” Reyes wrote in the statement.

“Moments ago,” Reyes continued, “I asked the University of Massachusetts Police Department to begin dispersing the crowd and dismantling the encampment. Let me be clear - involving law enforcement is the absolute last resort.”

Ultimately, 130 students were arrested for the unlawful encampment by both Massachusetts State Police and UMPD.

Campus Reform reported this week that a group of pro-Palestine students, including students from UMass Amherst, recently held an anti-Israel and anti-capitalism event in Northampton, Massachusetts, which is less than 10 miles from Amherst.

The event was entitled the “Western Massachusetts Popular University for Palestine,” and its organizers brought a Palestinian flag along with them.

Jake Green, a graduate student at UMass Amherst, critiqued the administration’s decision to clear the encampment in May. “The lack of democracy at the school directly leads to what happened with the encampment,” Green said.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Massachusetts, Amherst for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.