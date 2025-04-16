UMass receives $80k state grant to boost 'abortion access'

State officials have awarded the University of Massachusetts Amherst an $80,000 grant to increase student access to contraception and abortion.

On Thursday, the university announced the move as part of the state’s Department of Public Health’s Grant Partnership Opportunity for Colleges and Universities Abortion Project.

[RELATED: Northwestern student group offers free ‘Plan B Hotline’ to advance ‘healthy sexuality’]

“[University Health Services] was awarded the grant to increase sexual and reproductive health and abortion access on campus, increase student engagement on reproductive health issues in partnership with UHS, and to continue to provide these services in a safe and patient-centered manner,” the university said in its announcement.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website, promoting abortion availability on college campuses is essential for students “reproductive health care.”

“The UHS leadership is thrilled to be able to continue to provide, as well as expand, our comprehensive reproductive health services to the UMass Amherst and Five College communities,” Dr. Leora Cohen-McKeon of UMass UHS noted in the university’s announcement.

Governor Maura Healey has made increasing contraception and abortion access a critical part of her administration. In 2023, she created an abortion toolkit to assist public universities in offering abortion services to its students.

UMass UHS health officials also offer a wide range of contraception options depending on a student’s “gender identity.”

“Birth control services are available in our General Medicine Clinics, or in our Sexual & Reproductive Health Clinic, which has a focus on serving cis and trans women, trans men, and nonbinary patients,” the UHS website says.

[RELATED: University of Michigan student govt easily passes measure urging school to provide free ‘escorts’ to Planned Parenthood]

Certain pieces of legislation in states such as Illinois and Washington would also mandate that public colleges offer abortion services to students.

“[M]edication abortion is recognized as a safe and effective treatment for pregnancy termination and a health service every pregnant person in the state has the legal right to choose,” the Washington bill says.

Campus Reform has contacted UMass and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.