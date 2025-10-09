UMiami hosts Sex Ed Conference, teaches 'decolonizing gender' and 'kink[s]’

On Oct. 4, a ‘Whole Selves Youth Sex Ed Conference’ was hosted at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center in Florida.

The event sought to provide youth with “inclusive” and “empowering” education in “sexuality, relationships, and holistic well-being through an intersectional, trauma-informed, and abolitionist lens.”

According to the Prism, an LGBT youth advocacy organization, the workshops, panels, and community interactions covered topics like “[q]ueer intimacy & pleasure,” and “[c]ultural narratives, intersectionality & reclaiming our stories.”

[RELATED: Northeastern to celebrate ‘sexual liberation’ with free Plan B, ‘anti-fascist’ dance party]

One Instagram flier discussing the event revealed that speakers covered topics such as “decolonizing gender, embracing sexuality, consent, disability inclusion, kink, STI stigma, sexual health, and non-monogamy.”

The day after the event, co-sponsors including Period.UMiami and Reflect Co. collaborated on one Instagram post detailing the event further.

The caption described the conference, “[i]n a time when LGBTQ+ rights are being threatened, POC are being villainized, disabled folks are being eugenicized, and minorities are facing the overwhelming weight of fascism at the door, this spark of hope reminded us why we keep going.”

It continued, thanking sponsors such as SexTech n’ Chill and Like a Kitten for “[giving] youth access to sex ed tools and toys for the very first time.” Free sex toys offered to youth included ‘V*lva Balm,’ ‘Snug Plugs’ and ‘Butties Thumbs.’

[RELATED: ‘Queering Education’: Harvard adds new courses promoting queer ideology and gender politics]

In the same post, one sign read ‘What is Sex?’ and lists “feet stuff” and “cannibalism” as some of its supposed answers.

Planned Parenthood was also part of the planning committee for this event.

The ‘Whole Selves Youth Sex Ed Conference’ was intended to give youth “tools to empower themselves, center their pleasure, and resist the ongoing threats they face.”

Campus Reform previously reported on similar sexual education initiatives, such as ‘Sex on the Lawn’ at UMass-Amherst and the University of Utah’s tuition funded ‘Pleasure Packs.’

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Miami for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.