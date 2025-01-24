UMich cuts ties with Chinese school over security concerns: WATCH

Campus Reform Reporter Michael Duke applauded the University of Michigan’s decision to sever ties with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, calling foreign influence over American higher education “a massive problem.”

”This is a move that is very wise on the part of the administrators who canceled the partnership because it’s something where not only are they promoting American values but they’re also limiting foreign influence, which is something that is a massive problem on our university campuses,” Duke told National News Desk.

In October, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleged that five recent University of Michigan graduates were found spying on a military base in the state. The five students, all Chinese nationals, were in Michigan’s joint program with Shanghai Jiao Tong University.