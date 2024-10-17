UMich hit with civil rights complaint by CAIR over mishandling of 'Islamophobia'

Michigan’s chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a complaint against the University of Michigan for failing to comply with its Title VI anti-discrimination responsibilities.

CAIR’s complaint asserts that anti-Muslim bias has been allowed to continue unchecked at the University of Michigan.

“We urge President Ono to do what is right and ensure that the University of Michigan is in compliance with its obligations under federal and state law to ensure that no students, staff, or faculty experience a hostile environment on campus due to Islamophobia or anti-Arab bias,” CAIR-MI Staff Attorney Amy V. Doukoure said in an Oct. 9 statement.

“CAIR-MI has repeatedly called on the University of Michigan and President Santa Ono to take action to quell Islamophobia on campus since the incidents on October 7 last year,” Doukoure continued.

“The University of Michigan is steadfastly committed to ensuring our community remains a safe and supportive environment, where all students — regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or other identities — have the opportunity to learn and thrive,” Michigan’s Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Colleen Mastony said to WDET.

“President Santa J. Ono has spoken out repeatedly against antisemitism and Islamophobia, and he will continue to do so, as any form of discrimination or hate is an affront to our community,” Mastony continued.

Campus Reform recently reported about an anti-Zionist Michigan student group’s decision to repost a message calling for “death to Israel.”

“‘[D]eath to israel’ is not just a threat,” the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) student group shared online. “[I]t is a moral imperative and the only acceptable solution. [M]ay the entire colony burn to the ground for good.”

Campus Reform also recently reported about anti-Israel activists vandalizing the private homes of two Michigan administrative officials with graffiti text, including “Free Palestine.”

“To mark one year of genocide against the Palestinian people, an autonomous group visited the homes of two University of Michigan leaders, President Santa Ono and Chief Investment Officer Erik Lundberg,” the anti-Israel group, Unity of Fields, posted online after the vandalism.

“They also decorated the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator, organizations that are deeply entrenched in the apartheid state,” the group continued. “From businesses to universities, we reject all financial support for the Israeli regime.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.