UMich silent on whether pro-Hamas students who descended upon President's house will be held to its anti-aggression policy

Despite having a specific policy condemning aggression, and stalking, the University of Michigan (UMich) has not confirmed that it has taken disciplinary actions against students who held a pro-Hamas rally outside of the University President’s house.

On Oct. 13, just five days after Hamas’ attack on Israel, UMich students descended upon University President Santa Ono’s house, protesting in favor of the terrorist group. This came after Ono’s condemnation of Hamas in a statement to the university community.

The school’s official policy condemns violence, stalking, and actions that create the fear of violence, stating that “[a]cts of violence and aggression include verbal or physical actions that create fear or apprehension of bodily harm or threaten the safety of a supervisor, co-worker, faculty member, student, patient, general public or the University community at large.”

The policy includes “any act which is physically assaulting,” “behavior or actions that would be interpreted by a reasonable person as carrying a potential for violence and/or acts of aggression,” “any act that threatens harm to another person or damage to property,” and “stalking (including electronic stalking) that is not sex and/or gender-based” in its definition of violence and aggression.

UMich has not responded to Campus Reform inquiries into whether or not students will face consequences under this policy.