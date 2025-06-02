UNC Charlotte fires administrator after leaked recording reveals boasting of violating anti-DEI laws

Screenshot taken from YouTube video posted by Accuracy in Media.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) cut ties with an employee after a leaked recording revealed the individual boasting of violating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies and state law.

Former Assistant Director of Leadership and Community Engagement Janique Sanders acknowledged that DEI principles are still in effect but have shifted to “work that is covert” to circumvent state law.

”We’ve renamed, we’ve reorganized, we’ve recalibrated so to speak,” Sanders revealed when asked if DEI is still present on campus by an undercover journalist from Accuracy in Media.

“The word of the year is finesse. There are certain things that I can’t say. And I haven’t said them this whole time. I’m pretty good at learning how to be [politically correct],” Sanders said, referring to altering DEI language to comply with state law.

Sanders also referred to UNC Charlotte making changes to DEI offices.

”I could [not] care less about whatever you want to call my office. It was always going to merge or shift or change,” she said.

In compliance with updated DEI policies, UNC Charlotte closed three DEI offices and “expanded” its Leadership, Community and Engagement office, as confirmed by The Niner Times, UNC Charlotte’s student-run news publication.

The changes were made in accordance with the UNC System Board of Governors’ decision to repeal DEI policies and implement a policy of “institutional neutrality” known as “Equality Within the University of North Carolina.”

UNC Charlotte confirmed that full-time DEI staff were reassigned other positions on campus and DEI funds were “reallocated to student success.”

UNC Charlotte released a statement on X confirming that Sanders is “no longer employed” by the university.

The university stated that it “will conduct a swift and thorough review to ensure all employees understand and are adhering to applicable policies and laws.”

After obtaining the footage of Sanders, undercover journalist Adam Guillette confronted UNC Charlotte’s Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jennifer Troyer, who declined to speak on the matter.

Sanders’ employee profile has been removed from the university’s website.

During her time at UNC Charlotte, Sanders “coordinated equity programs” and “facilitated” curriculum for the university’s social justice institute, according to her LinkedIn profile.

UNC Charlotte’s Activate! Social Justice Institute was “a semester-long institute focusing on social justice, equity and activism and is open to all undergraduate students,” according to a university webpage from 2023.

Sanders also received a certification in “Anti-Racism in Urban Education” from UNC Charlotte in 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Universities throughout the country are reframing DEI initiatives to avoid violating anti-DEI legislation.

In a similar case to UNC Charlotte, a University of South Florida faculty member resigned after a leaked recording showed the employee admit to continue pushing DEI in violation of state policy, Campus Reform reported.

“Even though I eliminated my title, I didn’t eliminate my job,” Dr. Haywood Brown stated. “That didn’t change anything that I was doing already.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.