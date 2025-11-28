UNC, NC State students stage anti-ICE protests amid immigration raids

Leftist students across North Carolina recently held protests against the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s College Democrats staged an “ICE Out of Charlotte” walkout and protest in response to the Trump administration’s continued efforts to deport the country’s illegal aliens.

”The large aspect of us are white. We need to use our privilege to speak out for the people that can’t right now,” one of the protesters said.

Another protester remarked that the deportations are “nothing short of racial profiling and just pure racism.”

North Carolina State University’s Gamma Sigma chapter of Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity also organized a protest of its own in Raleigh, marching from campus to downtown.

“We’re always watching our backs. I’m watching my back, making sure I’m not going to get tackled by an ICE agent who thinks I’m an undocumented person,” the fraternity president commented.

The protest comes in the wake of “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” a law enforcement operation that targeted “the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they knew sanctuary politicians would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s website.

Customs and Border Protection announced that it arrested more than 370 illegal aliens during the sting, including individuals with criminal charges such as “domestic violence, driving while intoxicated, assault and felony larceny.”

Authorities do not appear to be yielding to public pressure, however, with DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin saying, “The operation [Charlotte’s Web] is not over, and it is not ending anytime soon.”

North Carolina is not the only state where university students have protested the immigration enforcement efforts, either. Campus Reform reported on a protest at the University of Florida in which students and community members demonstrated against a deal between the school and ICE allowing state and local law enforcement agents to conduct immigration-related actions.

