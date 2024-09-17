UNC Pembroke becomes latest campus to scrap DEI-based office, roles

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently eliminated a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office and several related DEI-based roles in response to a directive from the UNC Board of Governors.

As a result, the university eliminated its “director of student inclusion and diversity” and “American Indian liaison to the chancellor” positions, as noted by the Border Belt Independent.

Additionally, the university dissolved two DEI-related entities: the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity and the Inclusion and Diversity Council.

Campus Reform reported in July that UNC campuses have been required to review and report on its removal of DEI in compliance with the Board of Governors’ vote to remove such policies state-wide.

The university also reported on Aug. 30 that supervisors have “removed any statements in conflict” with the new Board of Governors policy “from UNCP job descriptions” and “removed any statements in conflict with the new policy from UNCP websites.”

The school also reported that it has rescinded its “Inclusion and Diversity Policy.”

Nearly $55,000 has been reportedly placed back in the university’s budget following the DEI cuts, and an additional $225,000 will now be used for other causes.

“We are encouraged that any required changes will align with our commitment to the success of all UNCP students and allow us to maintain a welcoming environment that promotes a sense of belonging for every member of our campus community,” UNC Pembroke spokesperson Jennifer McCarrel told the Border Belt Independent.

Nearly 200 DEI positions have been removed or reassigned following the UNC Board of Governors’ policy change earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Campus Reform reported that students at the UNC Wilmington denounced the university’s decision to remove DEI-based roles.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina at Pembroke for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.