UNC professor calls for 'incorporating Palestine' into curriculum, accuses Israel of 'genocide'

An anti-Israel professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently accused Israel of “genocide” and advertised an event entitled “Teach Palestine.”

The Algemeiner reported that, in a recent email regarding a pro-Palestinian event at the school, UNC Professor Nadia Yaqub wrote: “As the genocide against the people of Gaza continues, many of us feel we cannot proceed with our teaching as if nothing is going on.”

“The workshop is open to faculty, staff, and graduate students from across the university, and we hope to present ideas and strategies that are applicable in any field,” Yaqub advertised in the email.

[RELATED: 90 anti-Israel faculty members defend pro-Palestinian activists in open letter to U of Florida]

“Are you concerned by the ongoing genocide in Gaza? Are you looking for ways to bring Gaza or Palestine/Palestinians in general into your courses?” asks an online flier for the event Yaqub was promoting. “Please join a workshop in which UNC faculty briefly present resources and ideas for incorporating Palestine into your curriculum and an opportunity to brainstorm activities and initiatives with others.”

Yaqub is not the only one advancing the pro-Palestinian cause at UNC Chapel Hill.

UNC’s chapter of the anti-Israel student group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) supported what they called “revolutionary violence” and “armed rebellion” during the summer.

“We emphasize our support for the right to resistance, not only in Palestine, but also here in the imperial core,” UNC’s SJP chapter stated in July. “We condone all forms of principled action, including armed rebellion.”

Campus Reform reported in August that anti-Israel protesters at UNC Chapel Hill who faced charges including trespassing and attacking a government official were offered plea deals.

“As we fight for our charges to be dropped,” one protester said, “we remain focused on the goal of Palestinian liberation, and we hope to leverage our current situation to galvanize further support for our movement, showing the administration that their oppression will backfire.”

[RELATED: First faculty-led anti-Israel occupation begins at The New School, instructors refuse to submit grades]

“We demand nothing less, but rather much, much more than for all our charges to be dropped unconditionally,” another protestor declared.

“We will keep fighting for UNC-Chapel Hill and other universities to end study-abroad programs in the apartheid state of so-called Israel,” another group of six activists said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for them to stop buying and selling products manufactured by companies complicit in genocide. We will keep fighting for them to disclose, and we will keep fighting for them to divest!

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Professor Nadia Yaqub for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.