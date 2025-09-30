UNC professor linked to group responsible for posters celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) professor is publicly affiliated with a far-left gun group, Redneck Revolt, with ties to a group which recently celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Dwayne Dixon, an Asian and Middle Eastern Studies professor, is listed as a member of one of the group’s chapters, as reported by Fox News. Dixon has taught courses including “Japanese Popular Culture” and “Breakdancers, Vocaloids, and Gamers: East Asian Youth Cultures,” according to his profile on UNC’s website.

According to the Counter Extremism Project, Redneck Revolt is a far-left, pro-gun group and an offshoot of the John Brown Gun Club, which recently made headlines by recruiting members with posters celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The controversial flyers echoed phrases allegedly used by the suspect, Tyler Robinson. One of the posters stated, “Hey, Fascist! Catch!” The club also branded itself as “the only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

The John Brown Gun Club, linked to multiple attacks on ICE agents, promotes armed action and is tied to Antifa, which President Trump recently labeled a domestic terrorist organization.

While Redneck Revolt claims to focus on community defense and opposing white supremacy, it also rejects capitalism, the nation-state, and traditional institutions like police and courts.

“Redneck Revolt also stands against capitalism and the concept of the nation-state, including its symbols such as police, prisons, and courts,” the Counter Extremism Project explains. “According to Redneck Revolt ideology, these symbols exist only to serve the rich and protect the wealthy class while oppressing the working class.”

A spokesperson for UNC said that the university “respects the constitutional rights of faculty, staff and students, including freedom of speech and association, as long as those activities are lawful and carried out in a personal capacity.”

“The University does not monitor or comment on the lawful personal activities or political views of individual employees,” the spokesperson added. “The University condemns all forms of violence.”

Campus Reform reported this year about a course at UNC, titled “Queer LatinX Environmentalisms,” offered by the school’s Women’s and Gender Studies Department.

The class examines queer LatinX literature from the late 1980s to the present, focusing on ecological and environmental themes.

“We pay close attention to LatinX cultural productions that approach cosmology, ecology, and environmental justice from queer perspectives and that queer ecological concerns from minoritized perspectives,” the course description explains.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of North Carolina, Georgetown University, and Dwayne Dixon for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.