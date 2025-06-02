UNC system amends DEI-based program to align with Trump executive order

The Trump administration’s ongoing anti-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) campaign has forced a major public university system to change course, according to new reports.

The University of North Carolina (UNC) system has adjusted both the title and requirements for its Power, Difference and Inequality general education to orient itself with anti-DEI regulations, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

“The College [of Arts and Sciences] judged that the description of one of the nine Focus Capacities in the curriculum, specifically ‘Power, Difference, and Inequality,’ could be incorrectly read or understood to be ‘related’ to DEI or topics identified in Section VII of the Equality policy,” College of Arts and Sciences dean Jim White reportedly wrote in a May 2 email to UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts.

This follows a similar decision the system made in February in which all “major-specific” course requirements pertaining to DEI were suspended, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

A Jan. 21 anti-DEI executive order from President Trump reportedly spurred UNC’s decisions. Yet, the UNC system is not the first to make adjustments to DEI following Trump’s anti-DEI campaign.

For example, the Board of Regents at the University of Nebraska voted to eliminate DEI-related terminology from its policies to comply with federal regulations.

The Florida Institute of Technology also scrubbed DEI initiatives to avoid losing its federal funding. Florida Tech President Jack Nicklow was caught on camera by O’Keefe Media Group explaining how striking contentious terms could allow the school to maintain its funding from the federal government.

Campus Reform reached out to the UNC system for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.