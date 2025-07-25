UNC system demands proof of DEI purge across all campuses

The University of North Carolina System Board of Governors has directed all campuses in the system to verify the full removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) roles and policies.

In a June 17 memo, Board Chair Wendy Murphy and member Alex Mitchell said the system will require “meaningful verification” of DEI elimination, according to WRAL.

Pursuant to the board’s memorandum, trustees must form subcommittees to review chancellors’ briefings on policy training, updated websites, mission statements, and confidential personnel evaluations.

[RELATED: Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over ‘clever scheme’ to keep DEI alive]

These groups will assess role changes, performance, and disciplinary actions to ensure DEI initiatives no longer persist. Subcommittee members are due by July 31, with draft certifications by Sept. 1.

“These confidential reviews should compare an individual’s prior position to his or her new responsibilities, including how the employee’s performance in that role has changed, and what safeguards exist to ensure an employee’s previous responsibilities do not continue in the present role,” the memo reportedly states.

“Confidential briefings from the chancellor on any disciplinary action taken against personnel should occur at this time as well,” it continues.

This change marks the latest step in a year-long effort from UNC administrators to remove DEI.

In February, following an executive order from President Trump, the UNC system suspended all class requirements related to DEI to avoid risking over $1.4 billion in federal funding.

Campus Reform has reported that, pursuant to the system’s anti-DEI policies, UNC campuses have eliminated DEI offices, including UNC Wilmington, which last year closed its Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion.

Across the board, UNC eliminated almost 60 DEI positions and closed a total of 17 offices. The changes were announced last year in a report from the UNC Board of Governors, which found that removals at UNC Chapel Hill saved upwards of $5 million.

[RELATED: Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan, denies saying school is ‘controlled by wealthy Jews’]

Following disruptive anti-Israel protests at UNC Chapel Hill during the spring 2024 semester, the university’s board of trustees moved $2.3 million from DEI to campus security initiatives.

“My personal opinion is that there’s administrative bloat in the university,” board chair David Boliek explained at the time. “Any cuts in administration and diverting of dollars to rubber-meets-the-road efforts like public safety and teaching is important.”

“When you destroy property or you take down the U.S flag and you have to put up gates around it — that costs money,” another board member, Marty Kotis, added. “It’s imperative that we have the proper resources for law enforcement to protect the campus.”

Campus Reform has contacted the UNC system for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.