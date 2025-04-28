‘UndocuGraduation’ ceremonies for illegal immigrants include guidance on ICE raids

This graduation season, three universities in California and a university in Washington will hold “UndocuGraduation” ceremonies to celebrate illegal immigrant students.

Universities paired the event announcements with commitments to protect the identities of student attendees by not releasing any “data related to immigration status” unless presented with a “judicial warrant, subpoena, or court order,” according to a message on behalf of the California State University system.

“Immigration enforcement is the responsibility of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not the university,” a message from California State University Long Beach states.

California State University, Longbeach (CSULB) will host a “Beyond Borders Graduation Celebration” for illegal immigrant students on May 10, according to a university webpage.

California State University, Northridge (CSUN) will host an “UndocuGraduation” ceremony May 3, according to an Instagram post.





“Join us at UndocuGraduation to honor your achievement as an undocumented, DACAmented, or mixed status graduating Matador,” the event page states.

The event will be hosted by CSUN’s DREAM Center, which is part of the university’s student union and provides resources such as an “Immigration Preparedness Toolkit.”

CSUN is also instructing students to report “ICE sighting[s] on campus” and sharing guidelines explaining what to do if you are an illegal immigrant approached by immigration officers.

The university is providing “red cards” that direct illegal immigrants on how to act if approached by law enforcement and instructing illegal immigrant students to “give the red card to the agent,” per a social media post.

“Do not open the door…do not answer any questions…do not sign anything,” the red card reads.

California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) will host an “Undocu Recognition Celebration” May 3.

The website describes the ceremony as “an event where we celebrate the undocumented graduating students and their accomplishments through their higher education career.”

It will be hosted by the university’s “Titan Dreamers Resource Center,” a campus resource dedicated to providing resources to illegal immigrant students, including “immigration legal services, personal and professional development programs, and connecting students to financial and academic resources.”

The Titan Dreamers Resource Center at CSUF is also holding a “Pan-Afrikan Recognition Celebration” in partnership with the university’s Black Faculty and Staff Association, an “Asian Pacific Islander South Asian American Recognition Celebration,” a “Nuestra Graduación” for “Latinx students,” and a Lavender graduation ceremony for LGBTQ+ students.

“CSU Fullerton and all Cal State Universities work to ensure all students feel welcomed and have the tools they need to succeed, regardless of immigration status,” a message from the university states.

In a nearby state, the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle will hold an “Undocu Graduation Celebration” on May 23.

The ceremony will be hosted by the university’s Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center, which previously held an “Undocu Student Wellness Day” event for illegal immigrant students in January.

At the January event, the university invited illegal immigrant students to “Join us for destressing through arts and crafts, grabbing a snack, and watching a movie,” the Ethnic Cultural Center shared on Instagram.

UW will also hold a Black Graduation Celebration, Filipino Graduation Celebration, Latine Graduation Celebration, Native Graduation Celebration, and Pasifik Graduation Celebration.

