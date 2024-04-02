Unhinged Texas Tech student confronts conservatives promoting Riley Gaines event: 'The blood is on your hands': WATCH

A student at Texas Tech University confronted a group of conservatives promoting an event featuring Riley Gaines, telling them they have “blood” on their hands.

The Network of Enlightened Women at Texas Tech was tabling with a Leadership Institute representative to promote the event, which took place on March 29. To promote the event, the students had a whiteboard asking others: “should men compete in women’s sports”

Callista Mendoza, a Leadership Institute field representative at the tabling event, told Campus Reform that the individual, who identified as Trevor Wilkinson, voted “yes” to the whiteboard question. After voting, several conservative students said “yikes,” causing Wilkinson to turn around and begin arguing.

”What you’re advocating for, causes people to kill themselves. So the blood on your hands,” Wilkinson said. “If you want to spread hatred, definitely go to it, attend it. If you don’t believe in fascism, you can make use of your day any better.”

Wilkinson told one of the conservative students they should “seek therapy” while they were explaining their opinion on why transgender individuals shouldn’t compete in women’s sports.

”Do you know what mental illness is? This is mental illness,” Wilkinson said, referring to the conservative students.

According to Mendoza, Wilkinson returned to the table after leaving and flipped off the conservative students while waving kisses.

Wilkinson also commented on an Instagram post promoting the event, stating he “always” has time for “transphobic, fascist, delusional, and illiterate people spreading hatred,” referring to the conservative students.



