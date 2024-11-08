Universities coddle students' post-election stress: WATCH
Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined America's Voice Live with Steve Gruber to discuss universities' coddling of students after Tuesday's election.
'Coloring books, therapy puppies, Legos, milk and cookies — I mean, all of that sounds a lot more like Kindergarten curriculum than college curriculum to me,' Sturge said.
”Coloring books, therapy puppies, Legos, milk and cookies — I mean, all of that sounds a lot more like Kindergarten curriculum than college curriculum to me,” Sturge said. “But to cope with the election and Donald Trump’s victory, these are the type of activities that are taking place on America’s college campuses.”