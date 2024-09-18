Universities impose new protest rules: WATCH

As universities create new policies to crack down on antisemitic protests, anti-Israel activists now want professors to award students extra credit for attending “anti-imperialist events.”

The University of Virginia enacted a ban on campus “encampments” for the new school year as well as a requirement for protesters to show identification if their faces are covered. “I think these policies are commendable, but they’re about six months late,” Campus Reform Spokesperson Emily Sturge said Tuesday on WCYB’s News 5 at Noon.

Meanwhile, a letter from National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) urges instructors to “consider giving out extra credit to students who attend talks on Palestine solidarity and other anti-imperialist events on campus.”

Campus Reform Correspondent Justin Choi believes at least some faculty will heed NSJP’s advice. “I would not be surprised if other professors decided to take it up,” Choi told WCYB viewers.