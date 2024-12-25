Universities 'rethinking diversity policies': WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined The National News Desk’s Angela Brown to discuss why universities are increasingly rejecting the use of ideologically charged “diversity statements.”

”Some faculty are being actively discriminated against in hiring practices because they don’t tick off boxes that administrators want,” Duke said.

The University of Michigan recently announced it would no longer solicit diversity statements in the context of faculty employment decisions, citing their “potential to limit viewpoints and reduce diversity of thought among faculty members.”