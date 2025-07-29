University invites 'Glamputee' runway model to facilitate virtual workshop

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), a graduate-level institution dedicated exclusively to the health sciences, hosted a virtual workshop celebrating “Disability Pride Month” and promoting a “disability justice” framework.

The virtual event, titled “Spill the Disabili-Tea: Disability Pride Month,” was held July 25 and facilitated by Alex Locust, a self-described “glamputee,” drag performer, and LGBT activist who uses “he/they/she” pronouns. According to UCSF, the workshop aimed to provide “a space to learn about inclusion and strategies for being an effective ally.”

Locust describes himself as a “Black-White, biracial queer” focused on building a “more queer, disabled future.” His public bio highlights experience as a harm reduction counselor, runway model, film festival juror, and drag roller skater.

Locust’s Instagram account features images of drag costumes, consistent with his public persona as a performer and advocate.

The UCSF presentation parallels an online course Locust offers through the SpeakOut Institute, which also charges $39.99 for enrollment in a course by the same name. That program covers topics such as the history of the disability justice movement, the impact of ableism and microaggressions, and “actionable strategies for fostering inclusivity.”

SpeakOut promotes Locust as a speaker on “Queer/LGBTQ+ Voices,” “Race & Identity,” and “Access & Disability.” His personal website lists podcast appearances in which he advocates for disability pride and LGBTQ-centered activism.

In another version of the Spill the Disabili-Tea workshop, hosted by the County of Santa Clara Office of LGBTQ Affairs, Locust discussed strategies for navigating intersectional identities and challenging ableism.

The UCSF event was hosted by UCSF’s Office of Diversity and Outreach, which states its mission is to create “a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive UCSF.” Its definition of diversity centers on race, gender, and other immutable characteristics and is described as “integral to achieving excellence.”

The University of California, San Francisco has not responded to Campus Reform’s inquiry into how this event supports excellence in health sciences. This article will be updated accordingly.