University of Nebraska to commemorate end of semester with 'Out of this World Drag Show'

To celebrate the end of the current semester, a public land-grant university in Nebraska will host a two-part drag show called the “Out of this World Drag Show” on campus during April 19.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) Gender and Sexuality Center (GSC) is set to organize the event and attendees will get the opportunity to “tip” the “student performers” who will be singing hit songs.

[RELATED: Notre Dame students hold prayer vigil in protest of campus drag show]

Tip money that performers receive will benefit UNL’s Spectrum Programming Fund and The Pat Tetreault & PFLAG Lincoln LGBTQA+ Student Support Fund.

The Student Support Fund is designed to offer financial assistance to students who identify as “LGBTQA+” or are considered “allies.”

For the upcoming drag show event, students can acquire “gender affirming” clothing and accessories through UNL’s Lavender Closet.

Although there is no fee to attend the event, attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the university’s Husker Pantry.

The university has hosted drag shows in the past, including the “Night of the Living Drag Show” in 2022 and “Kings + Queens: A Drag Show for everyone” in 2015.

In March 2023, another drag show featuring “Bob the Drag Queen” was hosted by the college’s University Program Council to showcase the “alter ego of non-binary” comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue.

Past UNL drag shows have also followed the standard of “tipping” performers and giving students access to the Lavender Closet for such “gender affirming” clothes and accessories.

On Feb. 8, GSC hosted a “Condom, Cookies, and Consent” event where students were educated on “consent, relationships and sexual health.” The event was described as “inclusive,” “free” and “fun.”

One of GSC’s future events is “It’s Mint to Be,” on Feb. 14, where students will participate in activities with their staff about “positive safer-sex conversations with your partner,” and will receive items such as mint-flavored condoms.

On March 22, GSC is set to co-host the annual Rainbow Ball in collaboration with Spectrum UNL, during which LGBT-identifying students “can express themselves how they want and dance with who they want,” according to the event web page.

[RELATED: University of Kansas hosts annual ‘Kansas Drag Showcase’]

Campus Reform has covered numerous instances of drag show events on both public and private college campuses.

On Feb. 17, Gonzaga University, a Catholic school in Spokane, Washington, will host a Valentine’s Day drag show to celebrate “Queer Love,” organized by the Queer Student Union.

In March 2023, the University of Mississippi used student fees by the Ole Miss Student Activities Association to host a ‘Drag Bingo’ on campus grounds.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the Gender and Sexuality Center. This article will be updated accordingly.