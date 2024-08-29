University of Alabama Black Student Union shutters its office due to anti-DEI law

The University of Alabama (UA) recently instructed the school’s Black Student Union (BSU) to relocate its offices. UA Associate Director of Communications Alex House told The Crimson White in a statement that the move was prompted by legal considerations surrounding the school’s support for BSU.

“In accordance with state and federal laws, no University program, space or benefit will contain impermissible restrictions, preferences or limitations related to race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” she said.

Earlier this year, UA publicly committed to complying with S.B. 129, a new bill that, in addition to other similar reforms, “prohibit[s] certain public entities from maintaining diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and from sponsoring diversity, equity, and inclusion programs” and “require[s] public institutions of higher education to designate restrooms on the basis of biological sex.”

“I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,” said governor Kay Ivey in March. “We have already taken action to prevent this in our K-12 classrooms, and I am pleased to sign SB129 to protect our college campuses.”

BSU conveyed its disappointment with the closure of its office in an Instagram post, while committing to continue promoting “activism, alliance, and achievement.”

“Our activism has given voice to the voiceless, our alliances have strengthened our community, and our achievements have showcased the excellence within us,” the post reads. “While our physical space may be gone, the foundation upon which this organization was built remains unshaken. We will continue to stand up for what is right, build meaningful connections, and strive for excellence in everything we do.”

Former BSU Vice President Gabbie Kirk expressed frustration with the move, suggesting that Republican lawmakers’ efforts to promote S.B. 129 were prompted by “insecurity.”

“I truly hope Kay Ivey and this entire Republican ordeal are genuinely happy knowing that the fears of their African American constituents have escalated because of their [Republicans’] own insecurity about diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Kirk said, according to The Crimson White.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Alabama and the Black Student Union for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.