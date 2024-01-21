University of Alaska Anchorage offers pronoun course aimed at 'collective liberation'

A public university in Anchorage, Alaska has incorporated gender ideology into its curriculum with its latest class offering.

The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) is offering a one-credit Women’s and Gender Studies elective this semester titled “Why Pronouns Matter.”

[RELATED: FLASHBACK: Students caught using wrong pronouns at Harvard may violate harassment policies]

The class focus “will be on exploring and deepening our understandings of why respectful language matters,” the course description says.

“Through this focal point on identity exploration, we’ll come to better understand our own positionality in the cycle of oppression, and come away with tangible ways we all can be more present in the cultivation of collective liberation,” the description continues.

“You’ll gain knowledge and skills that employers need on their teams, but you’ll also feel better at connecting with others and more grounded in your own truths,” the web page states.

Instructors for the course include Zoe Dohring, a student activities coordinator for arts and entertainment, and Sara Caldwell-Kan, the director of multicultural student services.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dohring identifies as “white, trans femme, non-binary, temporarily able-bodied, queer, [and] a U.S. citizen,” who is also “a first generation college student birthed from poverty and substance misuse.” His profile also indicates that he aims for “collective liberation,” “anti-racism,” and “queer justice,” while hoping to “break down” the “patriarchy” and “white supremacy.”

The original course page says that at least 10 students needed to enroll in the class before Dec. 15 for the course be offered. “We need you, this class needs you, and this movement needs you,” the page says.

As of publication, neither Dohring nor Caldwell-Kan responded to Campus Reform’s inquiry to confirm that the course received the required number of students.

[RELATED: Universities struggle to keep up with gender and pronoun changes]

In 2017, Campus Reform reported that UAA was displaying a professor’s artwork featuring Captain America holding a severed head of Donald Trump.

Campus Reform also contacted UAA for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.