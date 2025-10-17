University of Arizona receives letter from state senate president urging it to join Trump compact

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is calling on the University of Arizona to join a new federal initiative from the Trump administration that seeks to overhaul higher education governance and restore viewpoint diversity on college campuses.

In a letter sent to University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella and Arizona Board of Regents Chair Doug Goodyear, Petersen urged the school to become one of the first nine universities to sign the Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, a proposed agreement designed to expand merit-based admissions, protect free expression, and reduce administrative waste.

The compact, introduced by the Trump administration earlier this fall, would tie participating universities to reforms aimed at ensuring accountability in both finances and academic programs.

Signatories would be expected to demonstrate neutrality in governance, prohibit identity-based hiring practices, and safeguard students’ rights to speak freely on campus.

Petersen’s letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, highlights the potential benefits for Arizona students, including a five-year tuition freeze and priority access to federal research and education funding.

He argued that the proposal aligns with Arizona’s constitutional requirement that public university instruction be provided “as nearly free as possible,” framing the compact as an opportunity to expand access to higher education while holding institutions accountable for their spending.

”U of A should join the compact put forth by [President Donald Trump] for educational excellence,” Petersen wrote in a post on X.

”Students will know they can be part of a university free of discrimination, where they can enjoy freedom of expression and a freeze on tuition.”

He also praised the compact’s provisions promoting transparency in university finances, requiring disclosure of foreign contracts and compliance with federal anti-money laundering laws. Petersen contends these reforms would help protect American higher education from undue political or international influence.

Professors and faculty groups have largely pushed back against the compact, urging schools to reject Trump’s offer.