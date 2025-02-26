University of Arizona revises land acknowledgment to comply with new federal DEI restrictions

The University of Arizona (UA) has removed a reference to “diversity and inclusion” from its land acknowledgement.

According to The Arizona Daily Star, the original land acknowledgement statement contained the following: “Committed to diversity and inclusion, the University strives to build sustainable relationships with sovereign Native Nations and Indigenous communities through education offerings, partnerships, and community service.”

The current version, which is available on UA’s website, has been stripped of references to “diversity and inclusion.” On the Wayback Machine, the version of the page that was archived on Feb. 7 contains the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) reference, while the version of the page saved on Feb. 20 does not.

[RELATED: Sen. Ted Cruz publishes database showing NSF spent $2 billion to promote DEI, ‘neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda’]

In January, President Trump issued an anti-DEI executive order that has caused various universities to eliminate DEI pages on their respective websites.

For instance, the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing removed its DEI website, which had previously contained a DEI statement asserting that the school was “built from diversity,” following the executive order. The University of Notre Dame also revised its DEI website, eliminating references to diversity and inclusion.

The University of Arizona’s change comes in the wake of the Department of Education’s Feb. 14 notice in which it warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they do not eliminate DEI programs and policies.

A spokesperson for UA told Campus Reform that the university updated its land acknowledgment to comply with federal guidelines, but that the university is still committed to supporting Native American students.

[RELATED: University of Michigan School of Nursing swaps DEI page for ‘Community Culture’ after Trump executive order]

“Aligning our land acknowledgment with federal guidance does not change the university’s unwavering commitment to its land grant mission or providing access to a world-class education for Native, Indigenous, and all students,” he said. “We will continue to support and engage with Indigenous communities through education, research, and meaningful partnerships that honor the land’s rich history and culture.”

The spokesperson also described how the school is taking a “measured” approach in ensuring compliance with federal mandates.

“The University of Arizona is taking a measured approach toward ensuring compliance with new policies and procedures that will impact higher education institutions in the coming weeks and months,” he added. “As a public institution, we will continue to adhere to all applicable laws at the local, state, and federal levels, while continuing to uphold our commitment to fostering a campus environment where everyone can thrive as we advance our academic, research, and service missions.”