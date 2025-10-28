University of Arizona student caught on video threatening Charlie Kirk supporters

A University of Arizona student was recently caught on camera threatening the lives of Turning Point USA activists on campus, telling them to “watch your neck” in an apparent reference to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The incident, which occurred at the Tucson campus and was publicized by Fox News on Wednesday, Oct. 23, shows a pink-haired individual approaching a group of TPUSA students who had set up a tent on campus.

“Hey Nazis, can you set up somewhere where I can avoid you more easily?” the student asked, according to video footage of the confrontation.

When one of the TPUSA students politely responded, “Yeah, thank you, have a great day,” the pink-haired student escalated the situation: “Nah, f*** you Nazi, watch your neck.”

In a statement, University of Arizona spokesperson Mieczyslaw J. Zak said the school is taking the matter seriously.

“The University of Arizona does not tolerate harassing or threatening behavior,” Zak told Campus Reform. “After learning of the social media post and video, the Office of Public Safety and the Dean of Students contacted the Turning Point USA students and are actively investigating the incident.”

Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for Turning Point USA, connected the incident to a broader pattern of hostility toward conservative students and Kirk’s supporters.

“The most vile reactions to Charlie’s murder have almost all been public school teachers and professors,” Kolvet wrote on X. “Tells you a lot about what America’s children are facing and why TPUSA is more important than ever.”

The threatening encounter is the latest in a series of incidents targeting conservative voices on college campuses following Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination at Utah Valley University.

This month, UVU students organized protests against a proposed memorial to Kirk, with one protester telling local media that “we don’t want his likeness on campus.” The anti-memorial petition has gathered more than 15,000 signatures, though a competing pro-memorial petition has exceeded 21,000 signatures.

Earlier this month, a former Auburn University lecturer filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired for a Facebook post stating she would “not mourn the wicked” one day after Kirk’s death. Candice Hale’s lawsuit claims her termination violated her First Amendment rights.

The University of Arizona has faced its own scrutiny regarding campus culture. Also this month, Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen urged the university to join President Donald Trump’s Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education, which would promote free speech protections, merit-based admissions, and viewpoint diversity on campus.

The university has not announced whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the student in this week’s threatening incident.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Arizona and its TPUSA chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.