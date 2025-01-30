University of Central Florida hosts weekly ‘Queer Christian Fellowship’ with ‘Queer Interpretation of Scripture’

The University of Central Florida is holding a weekly fellowship that will focus on “intersectionality” and “Queer Interpretation of Scripture,” among other subjects.

The series, called “QCF at UCF: Queer Christian Fellowship,” began meeting on Jan. 9 and will continue until April 24.

The university’s website describes the “Queer Christian Fellowship” as a “safe space for Queer Christians and their allies who wish to explore the intersectionality of Queer Identity and Faith.”

The series is open to “Queer persons and allies” who want to “celebrate the ‘reclaiming of faith,’” and will feature “discussion groups around the topic ‘Queer Interpretation of Scripture.’” Participants are invited to “[c]ome celebrate the inclusive love of God with us.”

“Queer Christian Fellowship” is hosted by Wesley at UCF, a group identifying itself as a college ministry that is “proudly affirming of the LGBT+ community.”

Other colleges and universities have promoted similar events and courses forcing modern-day gender ideology and sexual theories on Christianity, Judaism, and Scripture.

A “Queer Bible” class at Wellesley College uses “queer theory” to interpret Scripture and makes students research “queer readings of the biblical canon.” The professor, Eric Jarrard, will also lead a future seminar about “Decolonizing the Bible.”

Another course at the University of Chicago that was offered in 2023, titled “Queering God,” had students researching whether “God be an ally in queer worldmaking” and “analyz[ing] the ways that contemporary artists, activists, and scholars are using theology to reimagine gender and experiment with new relational forms.”

Campus Reform has contacted The University of Central Florida and Wesley at UCF for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.