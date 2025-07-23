University of Chicago Medicine halts ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors due to federal pressure

The University of Chicago Medicine Center will cease providing “gender-affirming care” for minors due to “emerging federal actions” endangering government funding.

The university made the announcement on its website on July 18.

“UChicago Medicine has reached the difficult decision that in response to continued federal actions, it will discontinue all gender-affirming pediatric care effective immediately,” the message reads. “We understand that this news will have a significant impact on our patients.”

“As the largest Medicaid provider in Illinois, this step is necessary to ensure UChicago Medicine can continue serving our broader community and delivering on our mission,” the message continues.

The announcement doesn’t specify what “federal actions” led the university to make this decision, but they likely include a January executive order by President Trump targeting institutions that receive federal funding and offer “irreversible medical interventions”for children.

Similarly, In a July 9 statement, the Department of Justice announced twenty subpoenas “to doctors and clinics involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children.”

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in the statement.

Institutions continuing to provide “gender-affirming care” for minors are at risk of losing federal funding, including through Medicare or Medicaid.

The University of Chicago emphasizes that it will continue to provide support for transgender-identifying individuals.

Through its “Trans CARE” program, the medical care institution provides “Menstrual suppression,” “Gender-affirming hysterectomy,” and birth control and abortion” for “transgender men, transgender women and gender non-conforming individuals.”

Many universities have announced that they will cease providing “gender-affirming care” for minors following the federal government’s threats to remove funding.

Campus Reform reported earlier this week that Rush University Medical Center in Chicago also halted such services for minors.

Penn Medicine made a similar announcement in June, while reaffirming its commitment to transgender-identifying individuals.

“We remain deeply committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all members of the communities we serve and providing comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare and psychosocial support for LGBTQ+ individuals while complying with federal government requirements,” a spokesman said at the time.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Chicago Medicine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.