University of Cincinnati med school students vow to ‘promote equity’ in DEI-based oath

Students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine recently recited an oath that referenced values related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The oath contained a “vow to promote equity” and an acknowledgement of the medical profession’s “historical injustices” recited during a school ceremony in May, according to Do No Harm.

“We will combat healthcare disparities by confronting our biases, amplifying marginalized voices, and valuing diverse perspectives,” a copy of the oath states.

[RELATED: UMD renames diversity office to ‘Belonging & Community’ as DEI programs face pressure]

“We will acknowledge the historical injustices of our profession while providing care with transparency and cultural humility,” it continues.

In June 2022, Do No Harm filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against UC College of Medicine.

The organization alleged that the school’s “Underrepresented in Medicine Visiting Clerkship Program” unlawfully discriminates based on race, color, or national origin, in violation of Title VI.

According to the complaint, the program provides stipends of up to $1,500, networking opportunities, and mentorship, but restricts eligibility to students “from backgrounds underrepresented in medicine.”

The university explicitly identifies these groups as “Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.”

Do No Harm is a medical and policy advocacy group that opposes DEI efforts in medicine and “youth-focused gender ideology” for minors, according to the organization’s website.

UC is not alone in prioritizing DEI in medical education. In February, a Brown University faculty promotion placed “[d]emonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion” as a “Major Criterion,” while “exceptional clinical skills” were only “Minor.”

[RELATED: NY college requires DEI statements for physics lecturer, construction coordinator, X-ray researcher]

Critics argued that Brown’s standards elevate ideology over medical performance. Bob Cirincione, an orthopedic surgeon, stated earlier this year that the standards “say what DEI in medical schools is all about,”and that “it’s not about clinical performance.”

Some schools, however, are walking DEI back. Harvard Medical School recently renamed its Office for Diversity Inclusion and Community Partnership to the Office for Culture and Community Engagement, citing the need to adapt in a “morphing environment.”

Harvard’s decision to scale back DEI came after the Trump administration paused more than $2 billion in federal funding to the school, in part for its commitment to the controversial policy.

Campus Reform has contacted University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.