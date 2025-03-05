University of Cincinnati says offering prayer for the disabled is a ‘micro aggression,’ provides ‘Able-Bodied Privilege Checklist’

The University of Cincinnati offers a guide on “Ableism and Disability Justice” as a “resource for the UC community to learn about activism and allyship” that states, among other things, that it is offensive to offer to pray for someone with disabilities.

The guide defines “ableism” as “social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior,” and claims it “is rooted in the assumption that disabled people require ‘fixing’ and defines people by their disability.”

So-called “ableism” is likened to “racism and sexism” in that “ableism” allegedly “classifies entire groups of people as ‘less than’”.

The page gives various examples of “ablest [sic] micro-aggressions”, such as asking a disabled person: “Can I pray for you?”

The phrases “That’s so lame,” “That guy is crazy,” “I’m super OCD about how I clean my apartment,” and “You’re acting so bi-polar today” are also listed as “ableist micro-aggressions.”

The statement “I don’t even think of you as disabled,” as well as figures of speech like “It’s like the blind leading the blind” and “My ideas fell on deaf ears,” are condemned as “ableist” as well.

Also included in the guide is an “Able-Bodied Privilege Checklist,” which lists “benefits which an ableist society gives to people based on conforming to a set of norms of physical, mental, psychological functioning.”

Some of these “benefits” include: “I can turn on the television and see people of my ability level widely and accurately represented,” “I can do well in a challenging situation without being told what an inspiration I am,” and “If I ask to speak to someone ‘in charge’, I can be relatively assured that the person will make eye contact with me and not treat me like I am stupid.”

The guide also condemns as “ableist” the idea that the disabled want to be healed of their disabilities.

It also promotes intersectionality, offering resources like the podcast “Ableism & Racism: Roots of The Same Tree,” and web pages for “5 Ways Ableism Looks in Queer Spaces” and “Harriet Tubman: Neurodivergent Black Excellence.”

The University of Cincinnati also features other guides on subjects such as “Racial Gaslighting,” “Black Feminism,” and “Microaggressions.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Cincinnati for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.