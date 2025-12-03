University of Delaware student arrested, police say he had machine gun and a plan to attack campus

A Delaware man has been charged with illegally possessing a machine gun after authorities uncovered a weapons cache and a handwritten manifesto referencing a University of Delaware police station and officer, according to a Dec. 1 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested Nov. 24 after New Castle County Police officers found him parked illegally in Canby Park West late at night. Officers stopped his vehicle and, after he resisted arrest, searched the car. Inside, they found a modified Glock handgun with a high-capacity magazine, body armor, and a notebook laying out plans for potential attacks and how to avoid law enforcement detection.

The notebook included a labeled diagram of the University of Delaware Police station and identified a specific officer by name.

The next day, FBI agents and local police searched Khan’s home and found additional weapons, including a Glock 19 modified with an illegal machine gun switch, a scoped .556 rifle, extended magazines, hollow-point rounds, and tactical gear.

According to University of Delaware Interim President Laura Carlson, Khan is a student at the school. Carlson also said Khan has been banned from all UD campuses.

Khan has been charged with felony machine gun possession, which carries a maximum 10-year federal prison sentence. The FBI and New Castle County Police Department continue to investigate.

Federal prosecutors praised the arrest as a successful example of state and federal cooperation to prevent potential violence. Authorities have not announced whether additional charges will be filed.