University of Florida President Ben Sasse steps down amid wife's health concerns: 'This isn’t an easy note to write'

University of Florida (UF) President Ben Sasse announced Thursday he will step down from his position effective July 31, citing his wife’s declining health.





Sasse, a former Republican Senator from Nebraska, has served nearly two years as president after becoming the university’s 13th president appointed in November 2022.

In a statement released by UF News, Sasse expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the university, but acknowledged that his family’s needs must come first.

“Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights,” Sasse said.

Sasse explained that his wife, Melissa, has been dealing with epilepsy and memory issues since suffering an aneurysm and series of strokes in 2007.

“She [Melisaa] kept our family grounded while I missed too many family dinners, little league games, hugs, and tears,” Sasse wrote on X.

He continued, “I need to step back for a time and focus more on the needs of my family while we rebuild more stable household systems.”

The decision to resign was not taken lightly, according to Sasse.

“After extensive prayer and lots of family tears, I today asked UF Chair Mori Hosseini and our Board of Trustees to initiate a search for a new president of the university,” Sasse wrote.

Sasse’s predecessor, Kent Fuchs, is expected to be named as interim president by the UF Board of Trustees in the coming days, The Alligator reported.

“The Board of Trustees thanks Dr. Sasse for his service to the University of Florida…He has left a lasting impact on the university and all of those associated with it. We wish Ben all the best as he steps back to focus on his family,” Mori Hosseini, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in an email sent to students and faculty.

Sasse has drawn support from Florida lawmakers and the Gator community on social media.

“@BenSasse - you have been a guiding light during a time of darkness the last few months with Hamas sympathizers taking over college campuses. You led @UF’s Gator Nation and the country in calling out antisemitism and preserving free expression. I am glad to hear that the Gainesville academic community will continue to be served by your guidance,” former Florida Governor and Republican Sen. Rick Scott wrote on X.

”Gator Nation thanks you,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried wrote on X.

“He [Sasse] has done so much for UF in his short time here, and we all as students should keep his wife and his family in our prayers. Truly a loss for our school and community,” said UF student Brady White.

Sasse will continue teaching classes at the university as a professor.

“It’s great to be a Florida Gator!…It’s even greater to be a husband and a dad,” Sasse wrote on X.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.