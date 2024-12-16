University of Florida students host ‘Luigi Mangione look-alike contest’

Students at the University of Florida allegedly hosted a ‘lookalike contest’ focusing on suspected CEO-murderer Luigi Mangione.

“At the University of Florida, there was a Luigi Mangione look-alike contest. I can’t believe that I am seeing this at @UF of all places,” wrote the X account @thestustustudio, which posted a video of the contest on Sunday.

In the video, masked students can be seen pulling out various props and jokingly pointing them as guns in seeming celebration of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

[RELATED: University of Pennsylvania prof praises CEO-killer suspect, calls him the ‘icon we all need and deserve’]

This glorification of Thompson’s assassination was not just limited to the students of the University of Florida.

A socialist professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Julia Alekseyeva, praised Mangione and called him “[t]he icon we all need and deserve.” The university shortly thereafter condemned her comments, and Alekseyeva apologized.

A professor at the University of Utah also spoke approvingly of the manifesto allegedly published by Mangione, writing “where’s the lie?” in response to an excerpt posted online from that manifesto.

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart,” a part of that excerpt read.

A professor from Northern Virginia Community College, Nathan Moore, also recently showed seeming approval of Mangione, saying: “Who knows, maybe the prison that Luigi Mangione ends up in will become our American Bastille, and will be the first symbol of the American Empire to collapse and fall.”

[RELATED: NOVA Community College prof rants about Mangione case, says ‘US Prisons are Concentration Camps,’ ‘they can’t lock up a movement’]

Many leftist activists, professors, and students have approved of Thompson’s assassination in recent days, or expressed sympathy or praise for the alleged motives behind the murder.

A University of Florida spokesperson told Campus Reform that “this event was not organized or sanctioned by the University of Florida.”