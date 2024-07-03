University of Hawaii SJP calls on U.S. military to cancel decades-old maritime exercise 'RIMPAC'

The University of Hawaii Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine called on the U.S. military to cancel a maritime exercise that has been in existence since 1971, Rim of the Pacific.

In an Instagram post made on Saturday, the University of Hawaii Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine chapter wrote “A’OLE RIMPAC.” A’ole is a Hawaiian phrase for “no” or “never.”

”SFJP@UH joined its sibling orgs at the headquarters for the Commander of the Pacific Fleet in saying A’OLE RIMPAC on the opening day of these hideous war games. We could see the monstrous killing equipment desecrating the waters from where we stood,” the anti-Israel group wrote.

Rim of the Pacific a maritime military exercise held biennially and includes 29 nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, over 150 aircraft, and over 25,000 personnel, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet. It takes place around and in the Hawaiian islands and runs from June 28 to Aug. 1.

[RELATED: New Jersey SJP group urges students to apply to West Bank university with Hamas ties]

“The Rim of the Pacific exercise has grown over the years to be the world’s largest and premier joint combined maritime training opportunity,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet and RIMPAC 2024 Combined Task Force (CTF) commander. “The exercise’s purpose is to build relationships, to enhance interoperability and proficiency and, ultimately, contribute to the peace and stability in the vitally-important Indo-Pacific region.”

Among the reasons that the University of Hawaii Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine chapter is opposed to RIMPAC is that Israel is listed as a participant among several other countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Frace, and more.

[RELATED: Meet the Emory University students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]

”A’ole IOF. A’ole RIMPAC,” read one sign at a protest against the military exercise.