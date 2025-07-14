University of Idaho reviews programs, jobs to comply with state DEI ban

The University of Idaho is reviewing its practices and job descriptions to ensure compliance with the state’s new anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) law.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the legislation, Senate Bill 1198, in April, and it took effect on July 1.

The law bans DEI at public institutions of higher education.

DEI includes “any trainings, programs, activities, or instruction that is derived from or that promotes the tenets or concepts of critical theory, including but not limited to the concepts of unconscious or implicit bias, microaggressions, internalized racism, cultural appropriation, structural equity, settler colonialism, [and] group marginalization.”

University administrators sent a memo alerting employees about potential changes to comply with the law on July 8, according to Idaho Education News.

“A team of leaders is working to identify and correct any violations or perceived violations with the law,” the memo stated.

According to the document, the university has already identified six programs that could violate the new law, but did not identify them. The memo does note that certain degrees and staff position job descriptions could need an update.

“This fall, we’ll work closely with faculty in these programs to review degree requirements and understand how the new law might affect them,” the memo says.

“Many (staff) job descriptions use words targeted by the law,” it continues.

The university is also performing an overhaul of its website later this summer.

Many colleges and universities across the nation have been performing updates to DEI policies and practices following recently-passed state legislation.

The University of Louisville removed DEI language from school documents last month in accord with House Bill 4, Kentucky’s anti-DEI law which took effect on June 30.

Similarly, the University of Texas at Austin ended a relationship last week with the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, a program focused on increasing diversity in business.

Other schools to eliminate DEI practices following new state laws include Ohio State University and Kent State University.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Idaho for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.