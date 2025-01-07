University of Illinois Chicago anti-Israel groups plan inauguration day protest to ‘Stop the Trump Agenda’

Anti-Israel student groups at the University of Illinois Chicago are slated to gather in the city and protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Over 50 organizations including the UIC Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at UIC plan to assemble as a coalition to “prepare for a new era of struggle” as the Trump administration takes office this month.

The rally’s promotional Instagram posts feature the slogan “Stop the Trump Agenda” and describe the protest as a “mass demonstration of resistance to Trump’s reactionary agenda.”

“The racist, xenophobic Trump is president again, and we must again prepare ourselves for an agenda of policies that go against progress; social, racial, and economic justice; and everything else working people, immigrants, and the oppressed believe in,” reads another caption.

The group Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression outlines the coalition’s shared objectives alongside the event flyer. These include organizing to oppose Trump’s supposed “commitment to ramp up repression,” uniting against the “racist and reactionary Republican agenda,” opposing Israel, and “[d]efend[ing] Women’s LGBTQIA+ & Reproductive Rights.”

The Chicago protest is set to begin on Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration.

“ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE,” the caption concludes.

The UIC SDS and SJP, along with the group Anakbayan, are also planning to host a second rally on Jan. 22 on the university’s campus to “Fight Trump’s Agenda.”

“The incoming Trump administration is threatening the rights of immigrants, women, lgbtq people, along with students and educators. UIC students won’t take these attacks laying down, we will fight back!” the UIC SDS wrote.

Campus Reform has contacted UIC, SJP at UIC, and SDS at UIC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.