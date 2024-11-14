University of Iowa administration reinforces academic freedom and political statement policy after presidential election

Leadership from the University of Iowa reminded faculty about making political statements following the 2024 presidential election.

On Friday, President Barbara Wilson, Provost Kevin Kregel and Faculty Senate President Caroline Sheerin issued a letter to faculty about their responsibilities under university and board of regents policies, according to The Gazette.

A university spokesperson told The Gazzette that the letter was also sent to faculty in September but was reissued on Friday “in response to questions regarding university policies.”

Republican state lawmakers have recently called for the firing of a university medical fellow who responded to a pro-Trump social media user after the election by writing: “Well I hope you lose your kid in a school shooting. Already you have nothing to lose, it won’t matter to you anyways! Prepare for your kids funeral.”

The recently disseminated letter reportedly discussed that “the advancement and dissemination of knowledge is the core function of public higher education,” as is stated in the school’s statement on academic freedom.

”University teachers shall be entitled to academic freedom in the classroom in discussing the teachers’ course subject, but shall not introduce into the teaching controversial matters that have no relation to the subject,” an official board of regents policy reads.

The letter specified that, “As the university vigorously supports your intellectual freedom, we ask that you continually dedicate yourselves to the responsibilities that come with that freedom,” according to The Gazette.

The message is also said to have pointed faculty members to the university’s policy manual chapter on “Professional Ethics and Academic Responsibility.”

”As members of the community, faculty members have the rights and obligations of any citizen. These include the right to organize and join political or other associations, convene and conduct public meetings, and publicize their opinion on political and social issues,” the policy reads. “However, in exercising these rights, faculty members must make it clear that they do not speak for the university, but simply as individuals. Faculty members do not use the classroom to solicit support for personal views and opinions.”