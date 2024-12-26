University of Iowa drops Gender, Women's, and Sexuality Studies department

As Iowa colleges continue to move away from DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), the University of Iowa has announced that it will close its department of Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, as well as its department of American Studies.

On Dec. 17, the university announced the changes, in addition to ending the American Studies and Social Justice majors.

”Right now, these programs are administered by multiple department chairs and multiple directors,” Associate Dean for the Arts and Humanities Roland Racevskis said in a press release. “Under this proposed plan, the school would have a single leadership team dedicated to overseeing the operations of the programs. This new structure would provide better coordination of curriculum across these related programs, easier pathways for degree completion, and support for interdisciplinary research opportunities.”

Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will also propose the creation of a new School of Social and Cultural Analysis during a board of regents meeting in February. If created, the school would house various fields, such as Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies, “Latina/o/x Studies,” and Native American and Indigenous Studies.

“We are excited to reposition these programs for the future,” Dean Sara Sanders said in the same press release. “The creation of a School of Social and Cultural Analysis would allow us to build on our considerable legacy in areas that are essential to our mission, while creating more sustainable structures and room for innovative new curricula. By making the most of our resources and expertise, we can enhance the student experience, better support our faculty, and encourage collaborative research across fields.”

According to the university, the School of Social and Cultural Analysis would offer students a “broad understanding of the complexities of the world around them,” and help them prepare for roles in fields like education, community engagement, and public policy.

The changes to DEI-based education in Iowa come after Governor Kim Reynolds signed S.F. 2435 into law, which limits state universities from funding DEI offices.