University of Iowa paid MSNBC host Joy Reid $55k to speak on campus: EXCLUSIVE

The University of Iowa paid progressive MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid $55,000 to address students in February 2023, according to public records obtained by Campus Reform.

A contract signed by Reid and the University of Iowa outlines the financial terms of the agreement which includes the flat rate fee of $55,000, as well as deems the university liable for various other non-essential accommodations.

“In addition the Fee, [the University of Iowa] shall provide ground transportation via University Car Service and pay for first-class hotel accommodations, meals, and incidentals for Speaker and one other person.”

Joy Reid Contract with the University of Iowa by Reid is the host of The ReidOut on MSNBC where she frequently criticized conservative figures including Donald Trump. She also previously worked on the Barack presidential campaign in 2008.

Students were offered a maximum of two free tickets to attend “An Afternoon with Joy Reid” on Feb 19, last year, at the Hancher Auditorium. The event was organized by the University Lecture Committee (ULC) and sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The University of Iowa Lecture Committee claims it “aims to organize a series of prominent guest lecturers with the mission of enhancing the learning environment and providing unique and thought-provoking experiences for the UI community.”

The contract between Reid and the university was signed more than six months before the event, in September 2022. It also stipulated that COVID-19 precautions be implemented, with all related expenses covered by the University of Iowa.

All reservations and funding was submitted before Reid’s assigned event date, according to the contract.

Campus Reform has contacted Joy-Ann Reid, the University of Iowa, and the ULC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.