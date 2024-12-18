University of Kansas has $1 million trans center that aims to make state more 'transliberatory'

An institution at the University of Kansas is preparing activists to promote “transliberatory” measures in the state.

The center, called the Trans Studies at the Commons initiative, states: “We study questions of trans life, trans theorizing, and trans materiality across epistemological and ontological bounds. We also recognize ‘trans’ as a term with broad definition, including multiple relations to gender, race, nation, the human, and other categories of life, including the total abolition of categories altogether.”

The program is funded through the Mellon Foundation, which awarded it $1 million on Oct. 27, 2023.

[RELATED: Young trans people’ especially at risk because of Trump’s election, University of Wisconsin professor says]

According to City Journal, which obtained the information through a public records request acquiring the proposal for the center, Trans Studies at the Commons seeks to “transform” the “local and regional landscape to be more transliberatory.”

The proposal acknowledges the political atmosphere in Lawrance, Kansas, where the University of Kansas is located, stating the city is “hailed as a ‘little blue dot in a sea of red’—an acknowledgment of the culture wars that swell around us.”

“Trans Studies, like trans lives, is under severe threat on a national scale,” the proposal claims, and continues to bash state policies that are focusing on “dismantling, blocking, and censoring gender supportive and anti-racist policies in healthcare and education.”

Many colleges and universities promote gender ideology to varying degrees.

[RELATED: UMass Amherst to offer English course on ‘Transgender Marxism’]

San Jose State University recently prompted controversy by allowing a six-foot-tall man, Blaire Fleming, to play on its women’s volleyball team, a move that caused widespread criticism from those who pointed out his innate physical advantages over his female opponents.

Boston University will also begin offering a class on “Medieval Trans Studies” in which students will read about “alchemical hermaphrodites, genderfluid angels, Ethiopian eunuchs, trans saints, sex workers, and genderqueer monks.” A similar Harvard course also focused on “trans monks” and “genderless angels.”

Oakland University also recently held a “Transgiving” Thanksgiving event to offer a “trans-affirming dinner table.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Kansas for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.