University of Maryland School of Dentistry looking to pay up to $170,000 for new ‘Assistant Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’

The University of Maryland at Baltimore’s School of Dentistry is seeking to pay up to $170,000 for a new “Assistant Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

The job listing appears on the website Higher Ed Jobs as well as the university’s website. The pay is between $110,000 and $170,000 annually.

The position, which requires “experience in academic dentistry” or in a related field of study, involves preparing diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies for the School and plans to accomplish them.

“Reporting to the Dean, the Assistant Dean works closely with the School’s leadership to achieve diversity and inclusion goals and initiatives, playing a critical role in embedding these values as core institutional principles,” the job description says.

One of the “Key Responsibilities” for whoever fills the role will be to “[s]peak at conferences and in other forums about diversity and the School of Dentistry’s programs.” Other duties include working with other departments to advance diversity and attending meetings representing the Dean.

The position also calls on the administrator to “[p]romote an inclusive work environment by supporting employee-initiated projects and providing advocacy for groups that support initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion.”

It’s unclear from the job description page whether the position has been filled or not. The job was posted early last month and is still on the university’s website. A School of Dentistry spokesman did not respond to a Campus Reform request for comment last month. Campus Reform also inquired as to how many administrative positions the School dedicates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Based on a news article on the School of Dentistry’s website, a position of “Assistant Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” was created in 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was really a wake-up moment,” Eleanor Fleming, the inaguraul Dean said at the time. “In March 2020, I thought about where I was and the path I was on – and, watching things unfold, I felt that I needed to do more.”

“I felt that I could do that in the dental education world,” she continued.

Fleming appears to still be working in the same position according to her School bio.

Many colleges and universities keep administrators on staff dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. For example, according to a report from earlier this year, the University of Virginia spends $20 million annually on 235 staff members with diversity, equity, and inclusion in their title.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Maryland at Baltimore for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.